Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play in Tuesday's opener
Baynes (knee) will play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Baynes dealt with a hyperextended knee at the end of the preseason schedule, but after taking part in warmups Tuesday without incident, he's officially been given the green light to take the court. He'll start the season backing up Al Horford at center, while he could play alongside him as well with Horford having the ability to play power forward.
