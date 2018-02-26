Baynes (elbow) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

Baynes was forced to sit out Saturday's game with a left elbow strain, but it apparently wasn't anything overly serious, as he'll be back after just a one-game absence. Baynes will reclaim a spot in the starting lineup right away, which should send Daniel Theis back to a bench role. Along with Theis, Greg Monroe could see a few less minutes in the frontcourt.