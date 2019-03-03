Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play Sunday with minutes limit
Baynes (foot) will play in Sunday's game against the Rockets.
As expected, Baynes will make his return on Sunday. Coach Brad Stevens has said earlier that Baynes would play around 12-15 minutes. It's unclear how long he will be on the restriction, but coming off an absence of a month, he could face the restriction for a few games.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Likely available for limited minutes Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Could return Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Could return next week•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out next three games•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will re-evaluated next week•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...