Baynes, who hit his head in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics, is feeling fine and will play Thursday against the Wizards.

The head injury went unreported following the contest after Baynes saw a normal workload, finishing with six points (3-8 FG), eight rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes. While he should start at center and face no limitations Thursday, Baynes' role could begin to shrink a bit with the newly signed Greg Monroe set to make his team debut in Washington.