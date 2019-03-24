Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play vs. Spurs
Baynes (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against San Antonio, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Baynes' ankle injury ended up not being too serious, as it only caused him to miss one game. With Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (back) out, and assuming Baynes is 100 percent, the big man should see plenty of minutes at center Sunday.
