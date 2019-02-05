Baynes (foot) will be re-evaluated in a week but is expected to remain out through the All-Star break, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Baynes was held out of Sunday's win over Oklahoma City, and his bruised left foot will cost him at least five more games as we move closer to the All-Star break. With the extra, built-in rest, Baynes will have nearly three weeks to recover before the Celtics resume play on Feb. 21 in Milwaukee.