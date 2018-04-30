Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will rejoin starting five for semifinals
Baynes will re-enter the starting lineup at center for Game 1 against the 76ers on Monday, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
The Celtics went with a smaller lineup for much of their first-round matchup with the Bucks, starting Semi Ojeleye in the frontcourt over Baynes. However, with Joel Embiid and the Sixers now the opposing matchup, coach Brad Stevens will turn back to Baynes to matchup with the superstar center better, which sends Ojeleye back to the bench. Despite the promotion, Baynes will still be a risky DFS pick due to his lack of scoring and somewhat volatile minutes load on a game-to-game basis.
