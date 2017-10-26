Baynes will move to the bench for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Baynes has started each of the last two games, but coach Brad Stevens indicated that he didn't necessarily like the matchup against the Bucks. That prompted him to shift Baynes to the bench, while inserting Daniel Theis into the top unit. Baynes could see a few less minutes due to the demotion, but it likely won't be a significant decrease. That being said, he hasn't necessarily been the best fantasy option anyway.