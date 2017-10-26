Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will shift to reserve role Thursday
Baynes will move to the bench for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Baynes has started each of the last two games, but coach Brad Stevens indicated that he didn't necessarily like the matchup against the Bucks. That prompted him to shift Baynes to the bench, while inserting Daniel Theis into the top unit. Baynes could see a few less minutes due to the demotion, but it likely won't be a significant decrease. That being said, he hasn't necessarily been the best fantasy option anyway.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting at center vs. Sixers•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 19 minutes in season opener•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play in Tuesday's opener•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Expects to be ready for Tuesday's opener•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out Wednesday vs. Hornets•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Knee injury being called hyperextension•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season