Baynes will start at center for Monday's preseason opener against the Hornets.

With Marcus Morris still dealing with some legal issues and not with the team, the Celtics will go with a bigger lineup, featuring Al Horford and Baynes at power forward and center, respectively. According to Scott Souza of GateHouse Media, Baynes is expected to start until Morris is back with the team, so he very well could be in line for a few more starts moving forward.