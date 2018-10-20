Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will start Saturday
Baynes will start in place of Gordon Hayward (rest) on Saturday against the Knicks.
With Hayward resting, the Celtics will go big and start Baynes alongside Al Horford up front. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving will round out the starting five.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Attempts two more three pointers in loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting Saturday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will pick up spot start Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Agrees to deal with Boston•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Facing 2-to-4-week recovery•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will undergo offseason surgery•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...