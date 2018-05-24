Baynes will draw the start in Game 5 on Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Baynes will move into the starting lineup in place of Marcus Morris, as the Celtics look to make a change after losing the past two games. In the series, Baynes is averaging 21.0 minutes, though his move to the starting lineup could lead to a larger role.

More News
Our Latest Stories