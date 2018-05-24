Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will start Wednesday
Baynes will draw the start in Game 5 on Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Baynes will move into the starting lineup in place of Marcus Morris, as the Celtics look to make a change after losing the past two games. In the series, Baynes is averaging 21.0 minutes, though his move to the starting lineup could lead to a larger role.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Scores 8 off bench in ECF Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 17 minutes in ECF Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Productive despite move to bench in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Headed for bench role in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Solid performance yet again in series-clinching victory•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 19 minutes in Game 4 loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....