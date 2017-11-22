Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will start Wednesday
Baynes will draw the start in place of Marcus Morris (knee), who is a game-time decision, for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
With Morris' status in question, coach Brad Stevens has opted to simply change his starting lineup to accommodate. Baynes has only seen 12.5 minutes per game over the past four contests, but has averaged 6.4 points and 6.3 rebounds across 20.4 minutes per game in starts this season.
