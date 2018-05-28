Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will undergo offseason surgery
Baynes will undergo offseason surgery to correct a broken nose he suffered in Game 6 against the Cavaliers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
This is the first mentioning of a broken nose for Baynes, who apparently played 19 minutes with the injury in Sunday's Game 7 loss. Given the nature of the issue, Baynes won't be hindered heading into training camp next season, although he'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Disappears in Game 6 loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Impactful play despite low numbers•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Scores 8 off bench in ECF Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 17 minutes in ECF Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Productive despite move to bench in Game 1•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....