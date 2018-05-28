Baynes will undergo offseason surgery to correct a broken nose he suffered in Game 6 against the Cavaliers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

This is the first mentioning of a broken nose for Baynes, who apparently played 19 minutes with the injury in Sunday's Game 7 loss. Given the nature of the issue, Baynes won't be hindered heading into training camp next season, although he'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.