Baynes suffered a left ankle injury and won't return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Baynes appeared to sprain his left ankle after falling on teammate Marcus Smart. The big-man's dealt with a slew of injuries this year, including an left ankle sprain in December and most recently a left foot bruise. Until a timeline for return is established, Baynes can be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Hornets.

