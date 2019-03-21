Celtics' Aron Baynes: Won't return Wednesday
Baynes suffered a left ankle injury and won't return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Baynes appeared to sprain his left ankle after falling on teammate Marcus Smart. The big-man's dealt with a slew of injuries this year, including an left ankle sprain in December and most recently a left foot bruise. Until a timeline for return is established, Baynes can be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Hornets.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Nine boards in win•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Remains on minute restriction•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 12 minutes in return•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play Sunday with minutes limit•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Likely available for limited minutes Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.