Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Decent line in 25 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman closed with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 146-101 victory over Washington.
Scheierman wasn't overly aggressive offensively, but he managed to put together a solid line in the win. Jaylen Brown missed this game with an illness, allowing Scheierman to see extended run with the second unit. Whenever the Celtics are at full strength, it will be tough to rely on Scheierman.
More News
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Pops for 13 points in win•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Notches three points•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Catches fire in loss•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Shooting woes in win•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Splashes four threes•