Scheierman closed with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 146-101 victory over Washington.

Scheierman wasn't overly aggressive offensively, but he managed to put together a solid line in the win. Jaylen Brown missed this game with an illness, allowing Scheierman to see extended run with the second unit. Whenever the Celtics are at full strength, it will be tough to rely on Scheierman.