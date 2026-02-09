Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman produced 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Knicks.
Scheierman returned to the starting lineup Sunday after coming off the bench Friday and posted double figures in both points and rebounds. His 13 boards marked a career high and his second career double-double, with the first coming in Wednesday's win over the Rockets. While he isn't a primary option for the Celtics, Scheierman has made the most of his opportunities as of late.
