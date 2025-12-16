Scheierman notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist across 15 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to Detroit.

Despite playing a handful of extra minutes, Scheierman failed to score for the third straight game. With Sam Hauser suffering an ankle injury, Scheierman was called upon late in the game, although he offered nothing in terms of tangible production. Even if Hauser is to miss time, there is no reason to add Scheierman outside of the deepest leagues.