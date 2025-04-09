Scheierman is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Magic on Wednesday, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

The rookie first-round pick out of Creighton will make his first NBA start due to the absences of Jayson Tatum (ankle), Jaylen Brown (knee), Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Derrick White (ankle). Scheierman has seen his minutes grow since the All-Star break and should see plenty of scoring opportunities with the Celtics missing their top six players Wednesday.