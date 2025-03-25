Scheierman provided nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 113-95 victory over Sacramento.

Sam Hauser (back) and Al Horford (rest) both missed this contest, while Jayson Tatum (ankle) left the game early. Scheierman made the most of his opportunity with a productive showing on both ends of the court, and he's likely to get more chances to impress down the final stretch with the Celtics looking to keep their key players fresh for the postseason.