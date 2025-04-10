Scheierman notched 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 96-76 loss to Orlando.

Scheierman got the first start of his NBA career Wednesday with Boston without its full slate of starters, tallying a team-high-tying point total and ending as one of five players in double figures. Scheierman has recorded at least 15 points in three outings this season, his first since March 18.