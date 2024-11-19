Boston recalled Scheierman from the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday.
Scheierman isn't likely going to be a consistent part of the rotation at the NBA level anytime soon, so look for the rookie first-round pick to continue bouncing back and forth between the NBA and G League this season.
