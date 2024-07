Scheierman logged 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes of Wednesday's 89-84 win over the Hornets in Summer League.

Even with an off night from three-point land, Scheierman was able to make a positive impact Wednesday. He led the Celtics in rebounds and was one of four players to score in double figures. However, he isn't likely to factor into the Celtics nightly rotation during regular-season play.