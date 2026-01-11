Scheierman provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 100-95 loss to the Spurs.

Hugo Gonzalez got the start at power forward with Sam Hauser (hamstring) unavailable, but it was Scheierman who saw more minutes, with the second-year player using the opportunity to score in double digits for the first time since Nov. 26. It's not clear if Hauser will need to miss any more time, but if he does Scheierman could have some short-term appeal as a DFS punt play.