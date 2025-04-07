Scheierman provided six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 win over the Wizards.

The Celtics ran away with this game in a hurry, allowing Scheierman to see some minutes in garbage time. The Celtics have four games remaining in the regular season and have already claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, so Scheierman may get more opportunities going forward if the Celtics rest their key players.