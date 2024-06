The Celtics concluded the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft by selecting Scheierman.

Scheierman is a capable scorer and a solid rebounder who is comfortable running the pick-and-roll. He does have some warts on defense, as he's not all that long and lacks some general athleticism, but he might be one of the best movement shooters in the draft. That said, he'll have a minimal role in Boston this season and can safely be ignored in re-draft fantasy leagues.