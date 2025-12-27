Scheierman finished Friday's 140-122 win over the Pacers with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes.

Scheierman saw increased run in this one, logging 20-plus minutes for the first time since Dec. 4. However, he was largely unable to capitalize on the opportunity and has now shot just 23.1 percent from the field over his last seven outings. The Celtics have shown they are not afraid to switch up the rotation, though the second-year swingman's struggles don't bode well for his chances of seeing increased playing time on a regular basis.