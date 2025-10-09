Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Shooting woes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman finished with 13 points (3-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-103 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
Scheierman struggled in the shooting department, going 23 percent from the field. However, he did make an impact in other areas, putting in some work on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor.
More News
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Splashes four threes•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Nears triple-double in SL win•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Plays 14 minutes in Game 6•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Bench role Sunday•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Will start Sunday•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Back to bench Friday•