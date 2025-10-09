Scheierman finished with 13 points (3-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-103 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Scheierman struggled in the shooting department, going 23 percent from the field. However, he did make an impact in other areas, putting in some work on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor.