Scheierman closed Thursday's 123-105 win over Philadelphia with 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Scheierman hasn't had many opportunities to crack the Celtics rotation this season, but he took advantage of the fact that Boston decided to rest several regulars to deliver the best game of his young NBA career. Scheierman's previous season-high scoring mark was a five-point output in a blowout win over the Warriors on Jan. 20. Don't expect Scheierman to suddenly see more minutes, though, as there's a strong chance this was just a one-off opportunity where the former Crighton standout took advantage of the extra minutes in a blowout win.