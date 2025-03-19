Scheierman posted 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 victory over the Nets.

Scheierman has received limited playing time for Boston this season, averaging just 7.9 minutes across his previous 18 appearances. However, the rookie guard saw increased minutes with Jaylen Brown (back) and Jayson Tatum (knee) out. Scheierman capitalized on this extended action by knocking down six triples, leading to a career-high 20 points in Tuesday's victory.