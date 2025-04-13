Scheierman is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Hornets on Sunday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Scheierman will make his second NBA start in Sunday's regular-season finale. He's seen his role grow as of late and has averaged 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 16.6 minutes per game over his last 13 outings.
