Scheierman is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Hornets on Sunday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Scheierman will make his second NBA start in Sunday's regular-season finale. He's seen his role grow as of late and has averaged 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 16.6 minutes per game over his last 13 outings.