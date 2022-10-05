Griffin (undisclosed) is available for Wednesday's preseason versus the Raptors, but will be a game-time decision, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

There is no indication that Griffin is suffering from any injury. However, the 33-year-old will likely be eased into Boston's rotation after just signing with the team on Sept. 30. Griffin should be ready to go once the regular season comes on Oct. 18.