Griffin registered 13 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 116-110 win over the Raptors.

Griffin got the start Monday due to the absence of Al Horford (back) and made the most of the opportunity, ending just two rebounds shy from posting a double-double and looking extremely efficient on offense. Horford is fully entrenched as the Celtics' starting center, however, and the only way Griffin would have some fantasy value is if he's forced to start several games in a row. Expect Griffin to be in contention for a start Wednesday at Phoenix if Horford can't recover from the low back stiffness that forced him out Monday.