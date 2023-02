Griffin will return to a reserve role for Friday's game against the Hornets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Griffin got a spot start in the Celtics' previous game, but will return the bench Friday in favor of Robert Williams. He has averaged just 0.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 7.9 minutes in 13 games as a reserve this season, as he usually falls out of the rotation when he does not get the spot start.