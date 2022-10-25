Griffin generated two points (0-2 FG), four rebounds and one assists over five minutes in Monday's 120-102 loss in Chicago.
Griffin's five minutes of run came in garbage time, as the Celtics were blown out by the Bulls. It appears that well-traveled Noah Vonleh has passed Griffin on the Boston big-man depth chart. Vonleh's rugged interior defense and rebounding has been a pleasant surprise for the Celtics. Griffin, a six-time All Star, seems comfortable in his reserve role. At this late point in the 33-year-old's career, one suspects he's happy to contribute modest minutes for a team with legitimate Finals aspirations.
