The Celtics signed Griffin to a one-year contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Celtics signed Danilo Gallinari this offseason to fortify their frontcourt depth, but he tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for the Italian national team in EuroBasket 2022 in late August, likely ending his 2022-23 campaign before it began. Boston also is expected to be without Robert Williams, who's set to miss the first couple months of the season following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, so Griffin figures to slide into a reserve role behind Al Horford and Grant Williams. Griffin will compete with Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser for reserve minutes, but both of those players are floor-stretches, so look for Griffin to serve as the top defensive big man off Boston's bench to start the season.