Griffin (coach's decision) said that he'll play in Friday's preseason game against the Hornets, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Griffin didn't appear in Wednesday's preseason contest against the Raptors despite being listed as available, but it sounds like he's expecting to play roughly 10 minutes in his debut with the Celtics on Friday. The veteran had the worst statistical output of his career last season with the Nets, appearing in 56 games while averaging just 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.1 minutes per contest. With Robert Williams (knee) not expected back until late November at the earliest, Griffin should have a role in Boston's frontcourt rotation during the early portion of the regular season.