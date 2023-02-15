Griffin logged 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Boston was without four of its regular starters and had Robert Williams operate off the bench to monitor his minutes, which allowed Griffin to draw his 11th start of the season. The veteran big man showed off an improved three-point shot, did his usual work on the boards and dished out a season-high six assists during the overtime loss. He also recorded at least one tally in each of the defensive categories for just the second time during the campaign. Despite quality performances from unsuspecting players like Griffin, Mike Muscala and Sam Hauser, the Celtics still couldn't get a win as Milwaukee narrowly avoided an embarrassing loss to pull within a half game of first place.