Griffiin tallied six points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FG), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 122-114 victory over the Celtics.

Griffin was active on the boards during this spot start, and while he struggled in limited shots from the field, he showed some play-making skills with his five dimes. The veteran big man ultimately played in 10 of a possible 16 games during the month of March. He averaged 3.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals across 14.3 minutes during that span.