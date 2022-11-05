Griffin will start Saturday's game against the Knicks, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Al Horford (back) is out, and Griffin is getting his first start of the year. He hasn't played more than 12 minutes in a game this season, though, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much from the veteran. In 35 total minutes, he's racked up 10 points, 11 boards, three assists and two steals.