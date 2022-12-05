Griffin will start Monday's contest against Toronto, Celtics play-by-play voice Sean Grande reports.

With Al Horford (back) out of the lineup, Griffin will make his fourth start of the season. In his previous first three starts, Griffin has averaged 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds across 19.7 minutes per game. The Celtics are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so chances are this will just be a one-game cameo for Griffin. Expect Horford to return to the starting five for Wednesday's showdown with the Suns in Phoenix.