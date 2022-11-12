Griffin will start Saturday's game at Detroit, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
With Al Horford (back) out, Griffin will get the nod at center. In his previous start, he played 15 minutes and posted seven points, two assists and one rebound. Noah Vonleh and Luke Kornet should also see increased run at center.
More News
-
Celtics' Blake Griffin: Back in bench role•
-
Celtics' Blake Griffin: Starting for sitting Horford•
-
Celtics' Blake Griffin: Grabs four boards in loss•
-
Celtics' Blake Griffin: Unassuming performance Friday•
-
Celtics' Blake Griffin: Making preseason debut Friday•
-
Celtics' Blake Griffin: Doesn't play Wednesday•