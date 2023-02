Griffin will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Griffin will make his 10th start of the season Wednesday, joining Grant Williams in the frontcourt with both Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) sidelined for the contest. In his nine previous stints with the first five, Griffin averaged 8.0 points and 5.4 rebounds across 20.8 minutes.