Griffin managed just six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 11 minutes during Friday's loss to Toronto.

Griffin joined the Celtics less than a month ago, coming in as a veteran piece off the bench. While he could feature in the rotation on a nightly basis, he is simply too fragile to play more than about 15 minutes per night. Obviously, his fantasy days are well behind him and there is no reason to think that will change moving forward.