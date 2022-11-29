Griffin finished with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four rebounds across 22 minutes during Monday's 140-105 victory over Charlotte.

Griffin slid into the starting lineup with Al Horford (back) sidelined but failed to produce anything of note. This has basically been the story all season long, with Griffin offering very little in his limited minutes thus far. While he does provide the team with a solid veteran piece off the bench, he is well beyond being a fantasy contributor, no matter the format.