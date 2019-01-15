Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: 13 points off the bench
Wanamaker delivered 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes Monday against the Nets.
Monday was easily Wanamakers' most productive game of the season as he topped double-digits scoring for the first time on the year while tying season-highs in both assists and rebounds. Although the rookie guard has now played over 20 minutes in two of his past six games, he still isn't a viable option due to the fact he played a combined 13 minutes in the other four games of that stretch and is averaging just 7.4 minutes per game on the year.
