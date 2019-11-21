Wanamaker compiled 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 107-104 loss to the Clippers.

Wanamaker continues to make a name for himself, reaching double-digits yet again. Decent scoring aside, Wanamaker is also adding peripheral stats while playing solid enough minutes on a nightly basis. He has established himself as the primary backup behind Kemba Walker and those in deeper formats should consider picking him up, at least until Gordon Hayward (hand) returns to the lineup.