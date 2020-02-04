Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Another sound effort off bench
Wanamaker finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four steals and three rebounds across 27 minutes off the bench in Monday's 123-115 win over the Hawks.
Javonte Green may have entered the starting five in place of the injured Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (thigh), but Wanamaker functionally served as the Celtics' top point guard. After a strong showing through the first two quarters, Wanamaker opened the second half with Boston's top unit and delivered his second straight quality stat line. If the Celtics rule both Walker and Smart out ahead of Wednesday's game against the Magic, Wanamaker would represent an appealing low-cost option in DFS.
