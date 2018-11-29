Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Assigned to G League
Wanamaker was assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the G League on Thursday.
Wanamaker rejoined the Celtics nearly two weeks ago, but he is not a regular member of the team's rotation. He's expected to be available for Maine's Thursday night game against the Windy City Bulls.
