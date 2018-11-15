Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Assigned to G League
Wanamaker was assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the G League on Thursday.
Wanamaker finally saw the court for Boston Wednesday night thanks to the win over the Bulls occurring in blowout fashion, but he is not expected to have a regular spot in the team's rotation this year. Wanamaker will likely be available for Thursday's G League game against the Raptors 905.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...