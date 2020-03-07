Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Back to reserve role
Wanamaker will return to a reserve role in Friday's game against the Jazz, Celtics' play-by-play annoucner Sean Grande reports.
Wanamaker got the spot-start in Wednesday's 112-106 victory over the Cavaliers, but will return back to the bench in favor of Kemba Walker. He has averaged 6.6 points 2.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 19.1 minutes in 59 games as a reserve this season.
